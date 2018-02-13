Joe Hall

England cricketer Ben Stokes has pleaded not guilty to a charge of affray at Bristol Magistrates' Court.

The 26-year-old now faces a crown court trial over his alleged involvement in an altercation outside a Bristol nightclub on September 25 last year.

Stokes missed England's dismal Ashes series in Australia after being suspended by England while Bristol police investigated the incident.

The Durham all-rounder has been charged alongside two others — Ryan Ali, 28, and Ryan Hale, 26, — with using or threatening unlawful violence towards another. The charge, to which both Hale and Ali also pleaded not guilty, states that their "conduct was such as would cause a person of reasonable firmness present at the scene to fear for his personal safety".

Read more: Tremlett - Regardless of how the situation has been handled, Ben Stokes has been sorely missed by England

It is alleged a 27-year-old man suffered a fractured eye socket in the incident that took place in the Clifton Triangle area of Bristol just hours after England had played a one-day international against the West Indies in the city.

The three defendants elected to be tried by a jury at the crown court. The first hearing at Bristol Crown Court is scheduled for 12 March.