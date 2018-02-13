Rebecca Smith

Transport for London (TfL) and mayor Sadiq Khan have been told to look into a London-wide licensing system for dockless cycle hire in a new report from the London Assembly Transport Committee.

The report weighs up how the capital's transport body is preparing for the development of new technology in the transport sector, with the Committee calling for the potential of driverless buses in London to be explored and a regulatory regime for "demand-responsive bus services" too.

The report said:

There have been recent failures in London's preparations for innovative transport services, notably the rapid growth of private hire operator Uber and the disruptive launch of dockless cycle hire service oBike.

Read more: Two more bike-sharing startups are bringing hundreds more cycles to London

OBike's launch last July did not go down well with councils, which said the firm had not consulted them before a raft of bikes was suddenly left obstructing footpaths and creating potential hazards.

There has not dampened rising interest in dockless cycle hire services operated through apps in the capital though, with Ofo, Mobike and Urbo all cropping up.

TfL launched a code of practice in September 2017, which the Committee welcomed, but said this could go further. The report calls for the number of operators to be limited "to allow for competition, but avoiding an excessive number of unused bikes being left to clutter pavements and roads".

Keith Prince, chairman of the London Assembly Transport Committee, said: "Autonomous vehicles could make roads safer. Dockless bikes could spread the benefits of cycling to the whole city and demand-responsive buses could give people a public transport service tailored to their needs.

"The opportunity to improve mobility for millions of Londoners is here but it will require proper planning, transparency and accountability, as well as cooperation with government, boroughs and development companies."

Other recommendations made in the report include considering the development and impact of driverless buses on London, with a review to be carried out in the next year, and further exploring the likely scale and impact of commercial drone use in the capital.

The Committee says the mayor and TfL should also engage in discussions with the government, boroughs and operators to start developing a "new regulatory regime" for demand-responsive bus services. These should include requirements to serve areas with less dense public transport coverage, and accessibility for older and disabled passengers.

Transport app Citymapper launched its own bus route last year, while Ford has also brought its Chariot commuter shuttle bus service to the capital across four routes.

Members of the GLA are also keen that TfL seek reciprocal agreements with app developers, so data produced by apps powered by underlying TfL data is then shared back with the organisation too.

Ben Rogers, director of Centre for London, said: "Londoners' travel habits are changing rapidly. The decline in Tube passenger numbers highlights an urgent need to consider how Londoners are going to move around the city in the future.”

"The London Assembly is right to call on Transport for London to respond to rapid technological changes. But while mobility as a service and connected and autonomous vehicles could deliver important benefits to London’s roads and streets, they also pose risks that need to be managed."

Read more: TfL fears over travel changes causing drag on passenger numbers