Caitlin Morrison

Commuters have been advised to avoid using the District line this morning, due to disruption caused by a signal problem.

Service was suspended on the line earlier, after a signal failure at Earl's Court. Full service has resumed, but Transport for London has warned commuters that they should use alternative routes where possible while the service is in recovery mode.

❗Disruption Alert - Please continue to avoid the line and use alternative routes where possible whilst the service is in recovery mode. Tickets are being accepted on London Buses, South Western Railway, C2C and Great Western Railway. https://t.co/EcauroTVED — District line (@districtline) February 13, 2018

The disruption is also affecting the Circle line.

✅The earlier disruption has cleared but there may still be delays to some services with busier trains and platforms.



🗺 https://t.co/b8MM0nWK64 — Circle line (@circleline) February 13, 2018

Meanwhile, the Docklands Light Railway (DLR) is back to normal this morning, after yesterday's disruption caused by the discovery of an unexploded World War II bomb near London City Airport.

The airport was closed and all flights were cancelled on Monday, but it has reopened and is operating as normal today, and TfL said the DLR is also running a full service.

The World War II bomb has been removed by the Royal Navy and the police, in order to be detonated elsewhere in a controlled explosion.