The chancellor Philip Hammond will embark on a tour of EU capitals over the next fortnight, as his cabinet colleagues prepare to deliver a series of Brexit speeches. Hammond will hold talks in Oslo, Stockholm, The Hague, Madrid and Lisbon.

Meanwhile the first of six major speeches by other Cabinet big beasts, aimed at clarifying the government’s position on Brexit, is scheduled for tomorrow.

Foreign secretary Boris Johnson is to make an intervention on Wednesday which is being pitched as an attempt to unify the party after weeks of rising tensions between the Leave and Remain camps.

It is thought the speech will set out his vision for an optimistic relationship with the EU – and that he could make the case for regulatory divergence. This follows suggestions from the Continent that regulatory alignment has fallen out of favour with EU officials.

But a rift between his sometime ally Michael Gove suggests the government position on trade is still far from agreed.

City A.M. understands that the two are at odds over alignment, with environment secretary Gove understood to favour such an approach. However there are concerns it could threaten the UK’s ability to strike free trade deals.

Separately, it is understood that a plan is being mulled in which the UK would commit additional strategic payments in order to achieve breakthroughs in other areas – such as financial services trade. One option being considered is to funnel cash through the Department for International Development (Dfid) to emerging markets within the European Union.

This would be contentious among some Brexiters anxious to avoid paying anything at all, and a Number 10 spokesman has previously ruled out "paying for access” – but City A.M. understands this would involve a less explicit proposal of payment in the understanding it would secure goodwill.

It was hoped that last week’s two-day Brexit war Cabinet would have brought the two sides together, but ministers have another opportunity– this time an away day at grace-and-favour stately home Chequers – to thrash things out this week.

Johnson’s “liberal Brexit” speech will be the first of six in the next few days. Prime Minister Theresa May will speak at the Munich security conference on Saturday, where it is expected she will set out her plans to remain part of the European arrest warrant and Europol after Brexit.

Brexit secretary David Davis is also expected to give a speech, aimed at the business community, while international trade secretary Liam Fox will also look to the future trading relationship with the EU.

Cabinet Office minister David Lidington will also deliver a Brexit address in the coming days.