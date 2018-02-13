Caitlin Morrison

London City Airport has reopened and is running as normal after an unexploded World War II bomb was removed from King George V Dock last night.

The east London airport was forced to close and cancel all flights yesterday after the device was discovered during works on Sunday. Service on the Docklands Light Railway (DLR) was part suspended due to the incident, however Transport for London said a full service had resumed on the DLR today.

The Metropolitan Police said the device would be transported to a secure disposal area, where it will be detonated in a controlled explosion.

Robert Sinclair, CEO of London City Airport said: "The World War Two ordnance discovered in King George V Dock has been safely removed by the Royal Navy and Met Police. As a result, the exclusion zone has now been lifted and the airport will be open as normal on Tuesday. I would like to thank the Navy, Police and the London Borough of Newham for their professionalism and expertise in bringing this incident to a safe conclusion.

"Finally, to everyone who has been affected - whether you were due to fly on Monday, were evacuated from your home or had your commute to work disrupted by the DLR closure – thank you for your patience and understanding."