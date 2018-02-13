Lucy White

Tui, the travel company which used to operate under the Thomson brand in the UK, has had a sunny start to the year according to a trading update released this morning.

The figures

Turnover for the first quarter soared by 8.1 per cent year-on-year, as it appeared more Brits were opting for a winter break. Tui's earnings generated through hotels and resorts rocketed by a massive 91.9 per cent, while cruise earnings shot up by 33.5 per cent, though this was balanced by a decline in other segments.

Tui has reduced its debt position year-on-year from €1.52bn (£1.35bn) to €874m. This was helped along by the €38m gain from selling three Riu hotels, though the business took a €20m hit from the bankruptcy of Austrian budget airline Niki to whom Tui had leased aircraft and crew.

Overall, this meant Tui's underlying loss for the first quarter shrank to €24.5m from €60.3m in the same period of last year.

Why it's interesting

Tui, which last year for the first time became profitable for the first nine months of a financial year, has said trading is in line with expectations.

Its cruises joint venture, which helped to boost results, has added a new ship which will be ready in 2023 and will require no additional capital expenditure from Tui.

In terms of consumer popularity, the company said demand for the western Mediterranean and Caribbean was strong and the outlook towards Turkey and North Africa was improving.

It has eight new hotels opening under its own brand in winter 2017/18 and seven more in summer 2018. Meanwhile it said it is continuing to "streamline" the hotel portfolio, with five "further repositionings" under the Tui Blue and Tui Magic Life brands set to follow the Riu disposals.

Tui has also been making investment in digitisation, even utilising upcoming technologies like the blockchain. "Thanks to the use of the blockchain and our own yield management system, we manage our bed capacity considerably more efficiently," chief executive Fritz Joussen told investors this morning.

What Tui said

"We continue to grow. Following three consecutive years of double-digit earnings growth, we are aiming to deliver similarly strong growth in 2018," said Joussen.

“Our strategy is successful. Our focus is on hotels and cruises. While we used to be a trading company, we have now become developers, investors, and operators. This makes Tui more profitable, and we now generate our earnings more evenly across twelve months."

