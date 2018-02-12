Alys Key

Theresa May and Irish taoiseach Leo Varadkar are to work together to agree "a comprehensive customs and trade agreement" for the Irish border after Brexit.

The two leaders have pledged to work towards a solution that does not require Northern Ireland to remain in the single market.

Speaking after meetings today in Belfast, Varadkar said this would be "tricky", but that it was the preferred option.

If successful, this will mean the two governments will achieve the first of three options set out in an agreement in December. The alternative proposals included a bespoke arrangement for the UK's relationship with Ireland and a "full alignment" of Northern Ireland with the Republic, which would mean that the former would in effect remain part of the customs union and single market.

Varadkar said that the first option was favoured because it could help to avoid new barriers on the border.

But the EU's chief negotiator has said Northern Ireland border checks are "unavoidable" after Brexit.

May visited Belfast today alongside Varadkar in a bid to urge "one final push" in Stormont talks for power-sharing in Northern Ireland.

The DUP and Sinn Féin have now said a deal is possible after good progress was made today.

