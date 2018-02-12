Alys Key

Amazon is cutting jobs from its Seattle head office as it rebalances its workforce.

The online retail giant confirmed to the Seattle Times yesterday that it was laying off staff, but was hiring in other areas and would move employees to new roles wherever possible.

Sources told the newspaper that the move came after a hiring spree resulted in some departments being overstaffed. But Amazon responded that it was making small reductions in some areas but continuing with "aggressive hiring" in others.

Cuts are likely to affect hundreds of jobs in the Seattle head office as well as hundreds more elsewhere.

The company is thought to be consolidating its established retail business, while expanding other units.

The news comes as Amazon hunts for its second US headquarters, a quest which has attracted a flurry of bids from American cities keen to host the company. It has shortlisted 20 cities as possible locations for its new HQ.

Amazon plans to hire 50,000 workers at the new office.

The tech titan is locked in a race with Google parent Alphabet and Apple to become the world's first company valued at a trillion dollars this year. All three posted massive sales numbers in their latest updates.

