Ross McLean

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has questioned whether his side are capable of winning this season’s Champions League as they prepare for their last-16 first leg clash in Basel.

City have only once progressed beyond the competition’s first knockout stage and that was in 2016 under Guardiola’s predecessor Manuel Pellegrini as they succumbed to eventual winners Real Madrid.

But despite being a two-time Champions League winner with Barcelona and devoid of domestic pressure with City enjoying a 16-point lead at the Premier League summit, Guardiola retains reservations.

“I don’t know, really I don’t. I don’t know if we are ready or not,” said Guardiola. “I have a lot of confidence in the guys, there’s no doubt and they know it, but this competition is special so I don’t know.

“Our target is to do better than last season, which is to go to the quarter-finals, that would be enough for the short term and after that we’ll see.”

Germany forward Leroy Sane is in contention to play this evening, despite initially being ruled out for seven weeks due to ankle ligament damage in late January.