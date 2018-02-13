Alys Key

Young women will descend on the Square Mile today as a new initiative launches to encourage girls to consider a career in the City.

Over 130 young women between the ages of 13 and 18 will shadow chief executives, try their hand at tasks and get a taste for life in the City as part of the She Can Be event, led by the Lord Mayor's Appeal.

Research carried out by Girlguiding UK for the event found that 38 per cent of women aged 16-24 were more likely to consider a job in the City after seeing women working there.

“We know that it is not always perceived to be equal for women and men in the City, or in society," said former Lord Mayor Dame Fiona Woolf. "However I know, and I can see, that change is happening – the City is doing more to address this priority."

Some 25 organisations are taking part in today's event, including Capgemini, XL Catlin, BNY Mellon and Virgin Money.

Girlguiding advocate Laura McClinton, who is 16, commented: “I think that the most exciting part of the day is the chance to actually visit the companies, giving girls a chance to tackle the stigma regarding these occupations being ‘more for men’."

