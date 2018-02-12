Deloitte brought in to watch over Interserve for the government

Helen Cahill

Deloitte has been drafted in by the government to watch over outsourcer Interserve, which holds a contract to manage a defence training base on Salisbury Plain.

Interserve, which employs 80,000 people, issued a profit warning in September, sending its share price down by 50 per cent. The company has been monitored by the government ever since.

Sky News reported that Deloitte has been brought in by the Cabinet Office to advise on the government contracts held by Interserve.

A government spokesperson said: “We regularly meet with all of our suppliers to ensure the efficient delivery of public services. We do not believe that any of our strategic suppliers are in a comparable position to Carillion.”

Interserve said in January that it had nipped is problems in the bud, and that its annual performance would be in line with the guidance issued in October.

However, Interserve expects its net debt to spike to £513m by the end of the year due to its experiment in waste management.