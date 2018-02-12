Alys Key

The global explosion in the gin market boosted British exports of the spirit past £500m in 2017.

Figures from HMRC show that Britain sends more gin around the world than it does beef, with £530m worth exported last year.

“We are, by some margin, the largest exporter of gin in the world, with huge potential for growth,” said Miles Beale, chief executive of the Wine and Spirit Trade Association.

The US is the largest importer of British gin, sipping on £184m worth of it last year.

The trend has also paved the way for independent British gin producers to expand quickly into overseas markets.

London-based King of Soho gin is currently eyeing up the US market, co-founder Alex Robson told City A.M. this month, while the husband and wife team behind Warner Edwards last year scored a deal with Germany's biggest supermarket.

Will Holt, director of Pinkster gin, told City A.M. the data showed the “current global ginaissance is in full swing”. The UK brand, which raised £1m through crowdfunding in 2016, exports to Australia and Europe and has its sights set on the US.

“That all said, the domestic market here in the UK is rife, where it’s a much easier and less complex sell,” he added. “So whilst exports can be important for brands, we believe there’s a major case for building the volume locally.”

