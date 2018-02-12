Alys Key

Heineken joined other drinks giants in counting the cost of exchange rates today, but its flagship beer staged a comeback with one of the strongest performances in recent years.

The figures

Organic revenue was up five per cent in 2017 to €21.9bn (£19.45bn).

Heineken volumes were up 4.5 per cent, while beer as a whole grew three per cent.

Revenue per hectolitre grew 2.1 per cent across the year, though this marked slower growth in the second half at 0.8 per cent compared to 3.4 per cent in the first half.

Due to the volatility of the market, Heineken also lowered its targets for margin expansion to 25 basis points.

Why it's interesting

Companies including Unilever, Pernod Ricard, Diageo and Carlsberg have all indicated a slowdown in profitability growth, with currency fluctuations weighing on margins.

Analysts at RBC said that the recent string of results pointed to "a widespread increase in the cost of competition in consumer staples".

But there was good news in the form of the Heineken brand's stellar performance, with particularly strong growth in Asia last year. Global volumes were up three per cent to 218m hectolitres.

But Heineken's investment in laucnhing new brands and buying up craft beers is also set to pay off this year, with the company expecting craft and variety brews to drive growth in the coming years, along with cider and low or no-alochol options.

What Heineken said

Chief executive Jean-Francois can Boxmeer said: "We expect the environment will continue to be marked by volatility and uncertainty. We are committed to long-term value creation and will continue to strive for superior top line growth whilst working on improving our operating profit margin."

Read more: AB InBev has ordered 40 Tesla electric trucks to deliver beer