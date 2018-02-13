Francesca Washtell

Today's City Moves cover equities, intellectual property law and insurance risk. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Fidelity International

Fidelity International has appointed Romain Boscher as global chief investment officer (CIO), equities. Romain has over 25 years’ experience in the industry and joins from Amundi Asset Management where he has been head of equities for the last seven years. Prior to this he spent 11 years at Groupama in a range of senior investment roles culminating as deputy CEO and CIO. Romain will report to Bart Grenier, global head of asset management, and will be a member of Fidelity International’s global operating committee. He joins on 30 April and will be located in London. Fidelity International’s equity portfolio management teams led by Paras Anand (CIO Equities, Europe), Takashi Maruyama (CIO Equities, Japan) and Tim Orchard (CIO Equities, Asia Pacific ex-Japan) will report into Romain, as will the global equity research function led by Henk-Jan Rikkerink. Romain replaces Dominic Rossi who announced last year that he would be stepping down in early 2018 to focus on public policy within the business.

EIP

Leading intellectual property law firm, EIP, has appointed partner Claire Lehr as head of its trademark practice, EIP Brands. Claire is an experienced trademarks specialist having spent more than 15 years in the trademark field at law firms in the UK and Germany and various in-house roles. Claire joined EIP from the London office of Cooley (UK) where she was instrumental in helping to set up its London trademark practice. She provides strategic and tactical advice to clients in a wide range of industry sectors, from electronics and entertainment, including sports, to restaurants and clothing, hospitality, beauty products and online retail.

JLT Specialty

JLT Specialty (JLT), the specialist insurance broker and risk consultant, has appointed Matthew Hughes as partner in its financial institutions (FI) team. Matthew previously worked for Arthur J Gallagher where he was executive director with responsibility for their UK FI team, dealing primarily with international asset managers, banks and other financial services firms. Matthew is a prominent figure in the insurance market, known for his knowledge and expertise of insurance risks faced by FI. He has a deep-rooted knowledge of the myriad of risk issues which are faced by financial institutions across the sector. In his new role he will focus on delivering value to JLT’s key clients in the asset and wealth management sector, as well as strengthening JLT’s growth in other areas such as banking and insurance for insurance companies – specifically in the UK, Europe, the US and Australia.

