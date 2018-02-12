Ross McLean

England opener Jason Roy insists his side possess a fierce determination to retaliate following back-to-back defeats to Australia as they bid to ignite their Twenty20 tri-series campaign against New Zealand on Tuesday.

The tourists face the Black Caps at the Westpac Stadium, colloquially known as the Cake Tin, where they suffered one-day humiliation against New Zealand at the 50-over World Cup in 2015.

Victory against New Zealand is not imperative for England to reach the final, although defeat would require already-qualified Australia to beat their antipodean rivals on Friday. England would then need to defeat New Zealand on Sunday and finish with a higher net run-rate overall.

“We’ve underperformed as a team and because of that we’ve got a bee in our bonnet,” said Roy.

“We want to make sure the next game is a strong performance. It’s not just about being aggressive and hitting the ball out of the park, it’s recognising we have got the firepower and being smarter with it.”

Roy, who scored a record-breaking 180 against Australia in last month’s one-day series, has struggled for form in the T20s so far, scoring just 9 and 8. He added: “I’ve underperformed in quite a few of my last T20 games which has been hugely frustrating.

“I’m a pretty honest bloke with myself, especially in where I’m at, so I know that the next few games are hugely important.”