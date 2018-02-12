Puma scores upbeat outlook for 2018 with AC Milan partnership

Helen Cahill

Sportswear giant Puma expects to increase its profits by a third in 2018, and boost its sales by 10 per cent.

The German brand said in its quarterly earnings update that earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) more than doubled to €30m (£27m) from €14m the year before. On a currency-adjusted basis, sales increased 14.5 per cent to €1.04bn.

The group said full-year sales for 2017 would be up 15.9 per cent to €4.14bn, with Ebit rising from €128m to €245m.

The Bavaria-based sports brand also announced a deal to become the kit suppliers for Italian football club AC Milan, starting in the 2018-19 football season.

Bjørn Gulden, chief executive of PUMA, said: "We are very proud to be partnering with AC Milan. They are one of the most successful clubs in football history with a large, global fan base, and the team and their ans show the true spirit of foodball."