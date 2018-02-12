Lynsey Barber

Twitter's policy guru in the UK Nick Pickles is heading to Silicon Valley to take up a new role as a senior strategist at the social networks headquarters.

The former privacy campaigner joined Twitter in 2014 and has overseen the social network's relationships with government at a time when it has been under scrutiny over issues such as fake news and extremist content.

Read more: Unilever threatens to pull advertising spend with tech giants

Pickles last year faced a particularly tough grilling from the Home Affairs Select Committee - in particular from its then chair Yvette Cooper - along with executives from Google and Facebook over efforts to tackle abuse.

He also lead Twitter's response to criticism from Prime Minister Theresa May in the wake of the terror attacks on London Bridge.

Read more: Twitter shares are rocketing after turning a profit for the first time

Most recently he gave evidence to a committee of MPs in the US investigating fake news. Previously he was director of Big Brother Watch.

Twitter last week reported its first ever quarterly profit signalling a turnaround in its business.