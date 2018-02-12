Oxfam deputy chief executive quits over Haiti sex scandal

Catherine Neilan

The deputy chief executive of Oxfam has resigned, following allegations that the charity covered up incidents of sexual wrongdoing by aid workers in Haiti.

Penny Lawrence has issued a statement saying she takes full responsibility for failing to "adequately act upon" concerns that were raised about staff behaviour in Haiti and Chad.

Her statement reveals that some allegations involving the use of prostitutes by country director Roland van Hauwermeiren, and members of his team, were raised before he moved to Haiti.

"As programme director at the time, I am ashamed that this happened on my watch and I take full responsibility," Lawrence said. "I am desperately sorry for the harm and distress that this has caused to Oxfam’s supporters, the wider development sector and most of all the vulnerable people who trusted us.

"It has been such a privilege to work for such an amazing organisation that has done and needs to continue to do such good in the world."

Her resignation follows a in a report in the Times on Friday, in which van Hauwermeiren was alleged to have used prostitutes at a villa rented for him by Oxfam in the aftermath of the 2010 earthquake.

Oxfam knew about the allegations at the time and launched an internal investigation, as a result of which four members of staff were dismissed. Van Hauwermeiren and two others were allowed to resign before the end of the investigation.

The charity made public the fact that "serious misconduct" had taken place in Haiti and issued a press release - but did not give details of the allegations.

Mark Goldring, Oxfam’s chief executive, said: "I deeply respect Penny’s decision to accept personal responsibility. Like us, she is appalled at what happened and is determined to do what is best for Oxfam and the people we exist to help.

"I would like to place on record my sincere thanks for the years of dedicated service that Penny has given to Oxfam and the fight against poverty around the world."

International development secretary Penny Mordaunt is today meeting with chiefs of Oxfam to determine what took place and the next steps. She has warned that that charity - and others - risk losing their government funding if they do not show "moral leadership".