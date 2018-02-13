MPs to challenge firms over sexual harassment in the workplace

Catherine Neilan

Businesses are to be challenged over sexual harassment in the workplace as part of a new inquiry from the Women and Equalities Select Committee.

Launching today, the inquiry seeks to asses the extent of the problem, uncover who the perpetrators are and why it happens.

The committee, chaired by former culture secretary Maria Miller, is calling for written evidence as to how widespread the issue is and whether it has increased over time, who the victims and perpetrators are. The committee is also asking what action government and employers should take, both to protect staff and make reporting harassment more straightforward, and to change the workplace culture to prevent it in the first place.

It will also consider protocols once claims are made, including the use of non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) in sexual harassment cases.

This new inquiry follows a one-off evidence session on 31st January when the committee heard from experts on law and employment.

Committee chair Maria Miller said: “Over the past few months there have been widespread reports of women’s appalling experiences of sexual harassment at work. Our recent evidence session with legal experts, employee and employers representatives painted a stark picture.

"Clearly much more needs to be done, both by Government and employers: this inquiry is about identifying solutions. We need to change workplace culture, keep women safe and provide effective legal remedies. We also need to understand whether non-disclosure agreements are being abused by legal experts and employers to cover up wrongdoing.

"The committee would welcome evidence on how best to tackle these problems, currently faced by thousands of people at work.”

Evidence can be submitted until 13 March.

Last month saw thousands march against endemic sexism and harassment in the workplace, under the banner "Time's Up", with protesters calling out institutions as diverse as Parliament and the film and TV industry.

Also in January, a major scandal engulfed figures in the business and political world, after an expose revealed what went on at men-only fundraiser the Presidents Club.

Last week was the centenary of the Representation of the People Act, which gave 8.5m women - property-owners over the age of 30 - the right to vote. It was marked by many questioning the persistence of the gender pay gap and the lack of female representation on boards and in government.