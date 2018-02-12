Catherine Neilan

Leader of the Commons Andrea Leadsom is the latest to have received a death threat from a group purporting to be "the real 48 per cent".

Written on computer and unsigned, the letter warns Leadsom of the "consequences" of taking away someone's identity, in apparent reference to Brexit.

"We will watch no longer," the letter continues. "You have taken lives on our side. Now we will take lives on yours."

Pretty despicable whoever sent me this. We live in a democracy- death threats because you don’t agree? And unsigned? coward... pic.twitter.com/ERnRvvVxWo — Andrea Leadsom MP (@andrealeadsom) February 12, 2018

Last week Richmond Park and North Kensington MP Zac Goldsmith tweeted that one of his constituents had been sent a similar letter. However this missive was more explicit, telling the recipient: "We are going to kill you".

This morning my 80-year old constituent received this note. pic.twitter.com/6kJKK3Y0OA — Zac Goldsmith (@ZacGoldsmith) February 5, 2018

In both cases, they were signed "The real 48 per cent", while the area usually reserved for an address says: "We were born in Britain, we live in the UK, we are European."

Some have dismissed the letters as fake, but political blog Guido Fawkes claims that six prominent donors to the Leave campaign have also received the threats, and that at least three have informed the police.

