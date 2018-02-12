Teenagers are unfriending Facebook more than ever for Snapchat

Lynsey Barber

Teenagers are turning away from Facebook more than ever while the popularity of Snapchat continues to grow, according to fresh research.

Around two million kids in the UK aged between 12 and 17 will use the social network regularly this year, or 71 per cent of that age group, analysts predict. But that's an eight percentage point drop on the previous forecasts made by emarketer.

And for those aged between 18 and 24, that figure stands at 83 per cent - a five percentage point decline on prior predictions. It's also forecast that use among this group is likely to fall to 81.5 per cent by 2021.

Snapchat use has rocketed in recent years, though remains behind Facebook overall. It's now used by 43 per cent of the population, more than double what it was three years ago. Facebook use among all ages in the UK stands at 86 per cent.

"Facebook’ has a ‘teen’ problem. This latest forecast indicates that it’s more than a theory," ” said emarketer senior analyst Bill Fisher.

"And whereas it’s been able to rely on platform shifters being hoovered up by Instagram, there are now some early signs that younger social networkers are being swayed by Snapchat. The challenge and opportunity for Snap is how to appeal beyond that core youth demographic."