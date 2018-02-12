Half term means your commute will be five minutes shorter this week

Emma Haslett

Commuters, rejoice: your route to work will be five minutes faster this week, as millions of parents stay off work during half term.

Research by Confused.com found the roads will be emptier to the tune of 9m people this week as more than a third of regular commuters remain at home. Next week, 39 per cent of those driving during the morning rush hour will be at home instead.

That means the average commute by road will fall from 27 minutes to 22 minutes as the roads become emptier, according to Confused.com.

The next two Fridays should be especially quiet, the research suggested.

Rising anger

Some 17 per cent of commuters surveyed by Confused.com said they arrive at work feeling angry after their commute. But figures published last year suggest commute rage is not just limited to those driving to work.

Tube users are operating on a hair trigger as well, with a third saying it takes just five minutes of waiting for a train to get them riled up - while 13 per cent said all it takes is three minutes.

Still, patience won out in one area: 40 per cent of respondents said they'd rather stand on an escalator than walk up it, while 32 per cent said they'd rather walk up. A quarter said they're just as likely to do either, the research by YouTube found.

