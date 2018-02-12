Catherine Neilan

Thousands more jobs at defunct outsourcing giant Carillion have been saved by transferring a series of contracts to other providers, the Official Receiver has just confirmed.

A further 4,418 employees, working in prison facilities management and cleaning and catering for defence bases, will keep their jobs after a deal was secured to transfer the contracts to other providers.

However, 59 staff working on "paused" construction projects will be made redundant this week. They will be able to claim statutory redundancy payments and will be offered support through Jobcentre Plus’ Rapid Response Service.

“Ongoing employment has been confirmed for more than a third of Carillion’s workforce so far as part of the liquidation. There is a lot of interest from potential purchasers in the contracts the company delivered which will see the number of jobs safeguarded continue to increase," a spokesperson for the Official Receiver said this morning.

“Most employees who have transferred so far have done so on existing or similar terms and I will continue to facilitate this wherever possible as we work to find new providers for Carillion’s other contracts.

“The process to find new suppliers to deliver Carillion’s contracts continues. I am continuing to engage with staff, elected employee representatives and unions to keep them informed as these arrangements are confirmed.”

So far 6,668 jobs have been saved while 989 jobs have been made redundant since the firm entered liquidation last month. At the point of collapse, Carillion employed 43,000 people, nearly 20,000 of which were in the UK.