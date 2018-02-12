Rebecca Smith

Work has gotten underway on a £600m revamp of London Stansted, which will include a £130m arrivals building, as the airport today reported its best ever January.

More than 1.8m passengers travelled through the airport last month, a rise of 3.3 per cent on the previous record set in 2017, taking the rolling 12 month total to 25.9m passengers.

Ken O’Toole, London Stansted's chief executive, said:

We have a significant year ahead of us, with new airlines and long-haul routes starting, as well as ambitious plans to upgrade our facilities. With Stansted being the only London airport with significant available runway capacity we’re focused on investing in our facilities and ensuring we provide the best passenger experience.

The £600m Stansted transformation programme started last month, with the airport saying this will deliver the biggest upgrade in passenger facilities since the terminal opened in 1991.

This stage of development will focus on enhancing the terminal, creating an extra 30 check-in desks, extra seating and restaurants in the departures lounge, as well as providing extra car and aircraft parking to cater for rising demand.

How the revamped Stansted will look:

In April last year, the airport got the green light for its £130m arrivals building, which it expects will take three years to complete, with additional improvements to the main terminal to be wrapped up by 2022. For the first time, the airport will have separate buildings for arrivals and departures.

The development should allow the airport to grow from the 25.9m passengers it welcomed last year to 35m by 2030.