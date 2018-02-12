Rebecca Smith

Transport for London's Santander Cycles scheme has arrived in Brixton with the opening of seven new docking stations with 200 bikes.

Mayor Sadiq Khan said the expansion followed a record-breaking 2017 of 10.4m hires, and the most popular January on record last month with over 645,000 hires.

The original plan was to launch in December, but planning permission for the docking stations took a bit longer than expected to confirm.

Read more: The Chinese are coming: Boris bikes under threat from a new kid in town

The docking stations will feature the latest Santander Cycles built by Pashley Cycles, offering a new gel saddle as well as a lower frame and improved front and rear Blaze lighting.

The seven new docking stations in Lambeth: St. John’s Crescent, Brixton

Ferndale Road, Brixton

Saltoun Road, Brixton

Cranmer Road, Stockwell

Normandy Road, Stockwell

Wynne Road, Stockwell

Sidney Road, Stockwell

The record 2017 for Santander Cycles was a 1.4 per cent rise on 2016, with over 68m journeys now having been made since the scheme launched back in July 2010.

There are now more than 775 docking stations and 11,700 bikes across the capital, and the new expansion means the scheme's reach now spreads from Brixton in the south to Camden in the north, and Hammersmith in the west to Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in the east.

Khan said:

I have no doubt that the bright red bikes will quickly become a familiar sight across Brixton, as they help tens of thousands more Londoners and visitors travel easily across the area. It’s yet another boost for our record-breaking scheme and for our work to make cycling more accessible, improve London’s air quality and tackle congestion.

Santander Cycle users can pick up a bike from £2 a day for an unlimited number of 30 minute journeys, while annual membership is available for £90 a year, which works out at 25p a day.

While the scheme is proving increasingly popular, some are fonder of Santander Cycles than others. TfL said 2017 figures revealed one member of the scheme visited 440 docking stations throughout 2017, while Waterloo station proved the most popular docking station overall.

Some 341,157 trips either started or ended there during the course of last year.

Read more: Hires of Santander Cycles hit new high but Brixton launch gets pushed back