Catherine Neilan

Theresa May is flying to Belfast today, in the hope of breaking the deadlock over the power-sharing government which collapsed more than a year ago.

The Prime Minister will be joined by Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar as crisis talks between the Democratic Unionist party (DUP) and Sinn Féin continue.

May is expected to commit to restoring power-sharing, and reaffirm the principles of the Good Friday agreement which underpins the devolved system of government at Stormont.

The coalition collapsed in January last year, over a row about a green energy scheme, but so far talks have led to further disputes, including disagreements on the role of the Irish language.

Since the disintegration of the power-sharing executive, the DUP has entered into a confidence and supply arrangement with the Conservatives in order to bolster its minority government.

Although it is not the reason for her visit, May's trip comes amid renewed focus on the Irish border question as part of Brexit negotiations. There are renewed fears that a lack of physical border is incompatible with the UK government's stated desire to leave the Single Market and customs union after the EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier said on Friday a hard border was "unavoidable" if the UK left the union on those terms.

However, pro-Leavers argue that remaining within the two would demean the referendum result as it would prevent the UK from striking free-trade agreements with other countries.

May's trip will begin with a visit to a local business, intended to highlight the government’s commitment to frictionless trade.