String of ministerial speeches to shed light on Brexit this week

Catherine Neilan

A string of ministerial speeches over the next 10 days are expected to shed some much-needed light on the government's vision for Brexit.

Despite parliament being in recess, the next week will be a busy one, with several members of Theresa May's top team - and the Prime Minister herself - scheduled to give various addresses, which are believed will clarify the official position.

Foreign secretary Boris Johnson is expected to give a speech outlining his belief in a "liberal Brexit" on Wednesday - although some critics have already warned that it could end up being a "Valentine's Day massacre" in the hands of the live-wire minister.

Brexit secretary David Davis is also expected to give a speech, aimed at the business community, while international trade secretary Liam Fox will also look to the future trading relationship with the EU.

Cabinet Office minister David Lidington will also deliver a Brexit address in the coming days.

But the most high-profile of the speeches will be when Theresa May speaks at the Munich security conference on Saturday. It is thought the Prime Minister will set out her plans to remain part of the European arrest warrant and Europol after Brexit.

Before she travels to Germany, May will hold another session with her Brexit war Cabinet, during an away-day in Chequers, in order to thrash out the formal position - still lacking despite a two-day meeting last week.

The business world and May's own party have been desperate for some signs of thinking from the government, with the British Chambers of Commerce last week publishing an open letter telling the Prime Minister that "patience was wearing thin".

And frustrated Conservative MPs have been told by the Whips' Office to stop complaining in public with the promise of clarity imminently.