Caitlin Morrison

DLR services are part suspended this morning, due to the discovery of an unexploded World War II bomb in the Thames near London City Airport.

The device was discovered on Sunday morning during pre-planned work at the airport, which has been closed.

DLR services have been suspended between Pontoon Dock and Woolwich Arsenal.

A TfL spokesperson said: "Following the discovery of a World War Two ordnance in the River Thames at George V Dock last night, DLR services are suspended between Pontoon Dock and Woolwich Arsenal. We have arranged for bus replacement services to operate between North Greenwich and Woolwich Arsenal and between Canning Town and King George V stations.

"London Underground will be accepting tickets to connect to the bus replacement services. I'd like to thank customers for their patience during this closure."