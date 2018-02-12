Francesca Washtell

From gender equality to personal finance and management audiobooks, here's what you should get your teeth into this month:

Non-fiction: A Good Time to be a Girl by Helena Morrissey (4 stars)

When it comes to the fight for gender equality in the City of London, virtually no one’s credentials surpass those of Dame Helena Morrissey, the former chief executive of Newton Investment Management and founder of The 30% Club (which campaigns for greater representation of women on company boards), not to mention a working mother of nine.

A Good Time to be a Girl ticks many boxes, with a short biography of her journey from being a “rather manic Brownie” through to her career in finance, academic and anecdotal analysis of the gender equality field, as well as more personal sections contributed by her stay-at-home husband Richard and their nine kids.

Her opinion on men and women’s biological differences being something that we should take more into account, and her defence of James Damore’s Google memo on men and women at the tech firm, will certainly be too controversial for some. But even if you don’t agree with the workings out for this equation, her solution is one that is arguably much more progressive: her approach to equality is that it will only truly emerge when we start seeing non-traditionally masculine traits as equal, but allow them still to be different. She advocates elevating difference in the City, so there is room for more than just loud, testosterone-fuelled ways of working and contends that women just emulating men isn’t actually progress.

By shifting the wider culture, as well as tangible offers such as more flexible working and better paternity leave, it’s not just women who could stand to benefit, but men too.

A Good Time to be a Girl | Helena Morrissey | William Collins | £14.99

Personal Finance: Small Change: Money Mishaps and How to Avoid Them by by Ray Dalio (4 stars)

Behavioural economist Dan Ariely and comedian and writer Jeff Kreisler stray from the prescriptive approach many personal finance books take, instead showing the ways we are tricked by both the outside world and our own behaviour into making poor financial decisions. Many of the jokes feel shoehorned in, but if you can see beyond the unrelenting dad humour what emerges is a kind and illuminating map to better spending decisions.

Small Change: Money Mishaps and How to Avoid Them | Dan Ariely and Jeff Kreisler | Bluebird | £16.99

Audiobook: Self Leadership and the One Minute Manager by Ken Blanchard (2 stars)

When an account exec is reflecting on an ad campaign he has failed to clinch he meets a female magician named Cayla at a book shop who teaches him the lessons of the One Minute Manager (yes, really). The lessons contained in this business parable in themselves aren’t bad, but the way they are presented is diabolical and facile. At a running time of about two-and-a-half hours, at least it’s short.

Self Leadership and the One Minute Manager | Ken Blanchard with Susan Fowler and Laurence Hawkins | Harper Collins | Available on Audible for £6.99