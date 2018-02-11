Ross McLean

Harlequins director of rugby John Kingston admitted his side felt the full force of his anger after they failed to take advantage of an early red card and succumbed 44-22 to Wasps in Sunday's Premiership clash at The Stoop.

Centre Kyle Eastmond was sent off after only 17 minutes for a dangerous high tackle on Quins fly-half Marcus Smith, by which stage Juan de Jongh and Thomas Young had already crossed the line for the visitors.

The tries kept coming for the 14 men of Wasps as Young scored his second and was joined on the scoresheet by Willie le Roux, Tom Cruse and Josh Bassett, rendering touchdowns from Aaron Morris, Tim Visser and Charlie Matthews for Quins irrelevant.

“We’ve let our supporters and our families down as there was a half-empty stadium with 20 minutes to go and I let the players know my feelings in the changing rooms,” said Kingston.

Wasps boss Dai Young was happy to have proved a point to those who have doubted his team. He said: “People have questioned our mentality in the past but we today showed plenty of bottle and attitude. It was one of our best performances of the season.”

Defeat left Quins in ninth place and 10 points adrift of a play-off spot, while Wasps are third, seven points behind leaders and defending champions Exeter.