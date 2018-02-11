Frank Dalleres

Britain’s Andrew Musgrave set his sights on a medal after achieving the country’s highest ever finish in cross-country skiing at the Winter Olympics on Sunday.

Musgrave crossed the line a historic seventh in the men’s 30km skiathlon in Pyeongchang but declared himself disappointed to have been kept off the podium, which was monopolised by Norway.

The 27-year-old is due to compete again in Friday’s 15km free event, however, and his encouraging performance over the longer distance has fuelled Musgrave’s belief that he can go even better.

Read more: Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics: What to watch and storylines to follow

“I’m a little disappointed. I felt awesome with about a lap and a half to go and I felt that I would be in the fight for the victory,” said Musgrave, who is also entered in the team sprint.

“I just ended up going a little bit too hard on the last lap. It’s a decent result but I’m not at the Olympics to come seventh – I’m here to fight for a win.

“It does give me a bit of confidence. The 15km should be my best event. I was in the fight for the medals here until the last couple of kilometres, so when this isn’t my best, come Friday I should be in the fight for the victory.”

The other Briton in the 30km skiathlon, Callum Smith, was 57th, while Ireland’s Thomas Maloney Westgard was 60th. Simen Hegstad Krueger took gold.