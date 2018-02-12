Francesca Washtell

City A.M. spoke to Conservative MP Nicky Morgan, the former education minister and now chair of the influential Treasury Select Committee, about what she's reading now, her favourite book and what it was like to write a book herself last year.

What book are you currently reading?

The Message Matters: the Economy and Presidential Campaigns by Lynn Vavreck.

What was the most recent book you read?

Fallout by Tim Shipman.

What genre of books do you tend to read most and why?

Non-fiction mainly especially political biographies or books about historical events.

When do you tend to read?

Before going to sleep and on holiday.

What was the best book you’ve read in the last five years?

A Very Courageous Decision: The Inside Story of Yes, Minister by Graham McCann kept me sane during the 2015 election campaign.

How many books would you say you read in a year?

Thirty to forty.

What was the last economics book you read?

I recently re-read Nigel Lawson’s The View from No. 11.

Is there a book (or books) that has most informed your political outlook?

Lord Ashcroft’s Smell the Coffee after our 2005 election defeat really focused my mind.

What’s your favourite political biography?

I really enjoyed Robert Peel by Douglas Hurd.

What’s your favourite book (or books) of all time?

North and South by Elizabeth Gaskell.

What book have you not read that you feel you should have?

Too many to mention!

How did you find the process of writing a book [Taught Not Caught: Educating for 21st Century Character, released last year]? Would you ever write another?

I enjoyed all the visits I did to get the information for my book on character education but the actual discipline of writing the book itself was unexpectedly hard – not helped by interruption from an unexpected General Election! Having done it though if I have something to say then I’d certainly write another.

