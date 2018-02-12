Jasper Jolly

Britain should unilaterally abolish tariffs, according to report by a think tank with close links to the Conservative party to be published today, as the government remains undecided over the direction of future policy.

The report by the Policy Exchange think tank will argue that attempting to maintain the position of current industries through tariffs harms consumers by preventing innovation. It also advocates pursuing mutual recognition of regulation, rather than harmonisation, after Brexit.

The idea of unilaterally abolishing all tariffs is favoured by some pro-Brexit economists, who argue that the UK should strike out alone in a bid to spur other nations towards liberalising their own trade regimes. However, it would require the UK to eschew a customs union with the EU, a recent bone of contention among senior Conservatives within the Cabinet.

Meanwhile, a separate analysis of the UK’s trading relationships by the Institute of Economic Affairs, another think tank influential among Tory MPs, will today argue the UK should target the US for a trade deal ahead of the trickier task of negotiating deals with big emerging economies like China and India.

Policy Exchange’s director of economics, Warwick Lightfoot, described trade liberalisation as “one of the few areas of consensus in economics”, with an overwhelming majority of economists across the political spectrum saying they broadly support free trade and the principle of comparative advantage.

The Policy Exchange report claims industries such as car manufacturing would benefit from the abolition of tariffs on components coming from outside the EU, while consumers would benefit from the increased competition from international brands, theoretically driving down prices.

However, the international political wind appears to have turned against the abolition of tariffs, with US President Donald Trump a particularly strong advocate of tariffs to "protect" American workers.

However, Tom Brake, the Liberal Democrat party’s Brexit spokesperson, said the Conservative government had “failed to promise the NHS would be protected” after Brexit or to “maintain our food standards”, a reference to the row last summer over whether chicken treated with chlorine will be allowed in the UK.

Brake said: “With Trump’s aggressive America First policy, who knows how hard he will twist our arm to agree to damaging sell-offs and worsening standards.”

Meanwhile, the plan to abolish tariffs would face significant political hurdles, both within the Conservative party and from large interest groups within the UK.

Patrick Minford, a pro-Brexit economist, has previously said the move would “eliminate” large parts of the British manufacturing industry, while farmers’ unions have expressed serious concerns about the effects of much cheaper imports on the already struggling farming sector.

Mike Smithson, the psephologist founder of the Political Betting website, said while the plan might be economically feasible, “it’s what’s politically feasible” that matters.

The likely hit to the farming industry may prove to be a particular sticking point for the Conservatives, given their heavy rural representation in Parliament.

The report argues that trade liberalisation is a “global public good”, and that it would also help productivity improvements by exposing British firms to heightened competition.

The UK should “lead by example and remove its tariffs”, said Alexander Downer, the outgoing Australian High Commissioner in London, in a foreword to the report.

He said: “Trade is not a zero-sum equation. In the decades ahead all major economies should remove their tariffs and open their markets to competition.”

