Frank Dalleres

Huddersfield Town 4, Bournemouth 1

Huddersfield manager David Wagner hailed one of his team’s best displays of the season after they turned the form book on its head and breathed life into their Premier League survival hopes.

Strikes from record signing Alex Pritchard, striker Steve Mounie and winger Rajiv van la Parra, plus an own goal from Steve Cook, saw the Terriers halt a five-match losing run.

Forward Junior Stanislas briefly put Bournemouth level but the Cherries succumbed to a first defeat in eight top-flight matches.

“We had difficult fixtures behind us and now start games when we can be competitive,” said Wagner, whose team are now just four points behind the 10th-placed Cherries.

“We needed a few minutes at the start where Bournemouth were strong but after that we played superb football. It was one of the performances of the season.”

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe questioned his players’ commitment and accused them of conceding too easily.

“We should look as hungry, if not hungrier than them – that’s no excuse for us. Every game should be treated as a cup final,” said Howe.

“Credit to Huddersfield, they did well today. They put us under pressure and we never got out of a rut and conceded some soft goals. Collectively we weren’t good today and individually we weren’t good.”

Midfielder Pritchard, a £14m January signing from Norwich, collected Mounie’s cut-back to sweep in his first goal for Huddersfield after just seven minutes.

The visitors quickly equalised when Stanislas gathered Ryan Fraser’s cross and placed a low finish past Jonas Lossl but Mounie headed the hosts back in front before half-time from Aaron Mooy’s free-kick.

Huddersfield ran away after the interval, Mounie’s shot deflecting in off Cook for the third and Van la Parra completing the scoring with a penalty after a foul on Pritchard.

