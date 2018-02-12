Francesca Washtell

Today's City Moves cover financial services tech consulting, equities and real estate. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Delta Capita

Delta Capita, the international financial services technology consulting firm, has announced the appointment of Steve Vinnicombe, former UK chief executive of Capco UK, as the chairman of its group business. Steve has more than 20 years of experience in the consulting industry. He started his career at Accenture, where he spent 11 years, specialising in financial services, his last role as a senior executive in the capital markets unit. Steve joined Capco in 2010 and was instrumental in helping the business achieve 25 per cent compound annual growth between 2010 and 2016. Between January 2014 and June 2016, Steve served as the CEO of Capco in both the UK and South Africa.

Barclays

Naseer Al-Khudairi (Nas) is joining Barclays as global head of electronic equities, including quantitative prime services, and head of cash equities, EMEA. Nas joins in early March and will be based in London. He will report to Stephen Dainton, global head of equities. He brings strong capabilities and a fresh perspective to the team. Nas joins from Credit Suisse, with over 20 years of equities experience in a number of senior leadership roles across programme, electronic and execution teams. Nas built an electronic trading platform at Credit Suisse that achieved first-mover advantage and a number one client rank for over 10 years. He served as head of global cross-asset electronic trading there from early 2016 to early 2017 and prior to that served as head of European cash equities.

Colliers International

Colliers International has expanded its specialist hotels and resorts consultancy team with the appointment of Michael O’Hare as a director in London. Michael joins Colliers with over 25 years of experience in the international hotel sector and is a leading expert in central and eastern Europe, Russia and CIS countries, having specialised in this region for much of his career. He has had involvement in hotel projects in more than 50 cities in these markets and has moderated a number of key discussion panels dedicated for hotel development in Russia and CIS countries at forums. In addition, Michael has directed assignments across the UK, in Western Europe, the Middle East and Latin America, attracting international interest in single asset and portfolio hotel projects, dealing with a broad range of clients from high net worth individuals to large international corporates. He previously held positions at Horwath HTL, co-founded Horwath HTL Hungary & Russia and became a member of the company’s worldwide committee.

