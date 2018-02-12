Jasper Jolly

British companies’ profits rose to record highs at the end of last year as the roaring global economy boosted profits for UK multinationals in spite of a less stable footing for domestic firms.

FTSE 350 firms announcing annual results in the final quarter of the year saw profits rise by 45 per cent to hit a record £11.2bn, according to analysis by The Share Centre stockbrokers.

Revenues rose by 12.6 per cent to hit £116.6bn, the highest sales figure for this cohort of companies ever seen. All but one of the 11 broad sectors represented saw revenues gain.

“Whichever way you look at it, UK plc has performed well,” said Helal Miah, investment research analyst at The Share Centre said. “Even without the added sheen of exchange-rate gains, we would have seen record-breaking results. Sales are climbing across the board, earnings are looking healthier still, and there is more to come.”

The recent upswing in global growth saw the world economy grow by 3.7 per cent in 2017, according to estimates by the International Monetary Fund, while a host of forecasters have upgraded predictions for the coming year.

The stronger momentum has been driven in part by much stronger growth than expected in the last year among Eurozone nations, which together form the largest trading partner for British firms.

Meanwhile, the fall in the value of the pound since the start of 2016 has also helped companies with big foreign currency revenues.

FTSE 100 firms with big overseas earnings have ridden the sterling devaluation, with profits jumping by more than half, compared to a still-impressive jump of around a third by FTSE 250 firms, which tend to be more UK-focused.

Contract caterer Compass Group, the biggest FTSE 100 firm to report during the period, increased revenue by 15 per cent year-on-year.

Exchange rate gains and increasing demand abroad also boosted profits at building products giant Ferguson (with large US operations), travel agent Tui, and Associated British Foods.

