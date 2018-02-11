Sunday 11 February 2018 12:30pm

Winter Olympics 2018: Cyber attack hits Pyeongchang games, IOC confirms

 
Lynsey Barber
Some services were knocked offline during the opening ceremony (Source: Getty)

The Winter Olympics being held in South Korea were hit by a cyber attack, officials have confirmed.

The games in Pyeongchang were hit by technical difficulties during the worldwide televised opening ceremony on Friday.

The International Olympic Committee on Sunday morning confirmed that it was a cyber attack that affected some internet and television services but not part critical operations.

The wireless network in the stadium where the ceremony took place went down, preventing the audience from posting to social media, according to the New York Times.

“We are not going to comment on the issue. It is one we are dealing with. We are making sure our systems are secure and they are secure," said IOC spokesperson Mark Adams.

And a spokesperson for the Pyeongchang organising committee said: “We know the cause of the problem but that kind of issues occurs frequently during the Games. We decided with the IOC we are not going to reveal the source (of the attack).”

