Take a look at the proposals for London's Old Street Roundabout revamp

A major revamp of Old Street roundabout draws a step closer after 39 design ideas for its transformation were unveiled today.

In December, Islington Council along with the mayor, Transport for London (TfL) and Hackney Council announced they were seeking innovative concepts to transform Old Street when the 1960s roundabout is removed.

Over 100 entries were submitted, with that whittled down to a longlist of 39 aiming to “embrace the spirit of ‘Tech City’”, billed as the technological, economic and cultural powerhouse around Old Street. The new "iconic gateway" will be funded by Islington, and is on top of changes already planned by TfL to remove the current roundabout, which will get underway later this year.

Changes will include segregated cycle lines, low level cycle signals and new surface level pedestrian crossings.

Among the 39 ideas on the longlist is Cove Burgess Architects’ cycling storage concept. The idea involves installing three units at the edge of a “pocket park”, while enclosing a new café unit to create a protected and clear public space.

Members of the public have been invited to voice their opinions on the proposals, with an exhibition opening from today at 3 Old Street Yard until 2 March to showcase the ideas.

After the public has chosen their preferred idea, a judging panel will shortlist the designs after weighing up the public feedback. Along with Islington and Hackney council members, the panel will include Tech City UK boss Gerard Grech, and the mayor’s walking and cycling commissioner Will Norman.

Norman said: “This transformation is going to make Old Street a more pleasant and safer place for all pedestrians and cyclists. It’s an area that is renowned for innovation so I’m really looking forward to seeing the range of ideas shortlisted and hearing Londoners' opinions about them.”

