A plan for Brexit will soon be revealed in more detail with Theresa May due to deliver a major new speech that will set out a roadmap for leaving the European Union.
The Prime Minister will outline the future relationship between Britain and the EU in the coming weeks, according to reports, with senior ministers also expected to make speeches setting out the "road to Brexit".
They will also meet with May at her country residence Chequers for an "away day" where efforts will be made to bring together top MPs who are divided over Brexit and exactly how Britain should leave the EU.
Read more: Sterling slumps after Michel Barnier says Brexit transition "not a given"
Foreign secretary Boris Johnson, Brexit secretary David Davis, international trade secretary Liam Fox and cabinet office minister David Lidington are expected to make speeches, according to the BBC, but chancellor Philip Hammond and home secretary Amber Rudd are not.
The clock is ticking with the EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier on Friday warning that a deal on a transition period has not been agreed and that "substantial" disagreements remain.