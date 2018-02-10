Lucy White

The government has said it will review its relationship with Oxfam after accusations that it covered up the use of prostitutes by its aid workers in Haiti, following the 2011 earthquake.

The Department for International Development (Dfid) said the charity had shown a "lack of judgement" and must answer "serious questions".

Dfid paid almost £32m to the charity last year. Oxfam has denied there was a cover-up, conceding the behaviour of some members of staff was "totally unacceptable" but saying that it "immediately launched an internal investigation".

Four members of staff were fired as a result of that investigation and three more resigned.

One of those who took their cue to leave was country director Roland Van Hauwermeiren, who The Times alleges used prostitutes at a villa rented for him by the charity.

"Allegations that underage girls may have been involved were not proven," the charity added, saying that the investigation had "resulted in the creation of our dedicated safeguarding team and a confidential 'whistleblowing' hotline".

But a Dfid spokesperson said: "The International Development Secretary is reviewing our current work with Oxfam and has requested a meeting with the senior team at the earliest opportunity."

