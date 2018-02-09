Melissa York

Historic properties awarded with a Blue Plaque are unusual on the private sale market, but they’re positively rare on the lettings market.

Hallam Street, Fitzrovia, £715pw

Perfect for those looking for temporary inspiration and accommodation, this spot on Hallam Street in Fitzrovia is the birthplace of celebrated poet, illustrator, painter and translator Dante Gabriel Rossetti, whose paintings still hang in the Tate Britain today. The son of Italian expats, his father was Dante Alighieri scholar Gabriele Rossetti who had been exiled from Naples for writing politically controversial poetry.

They came to live in this building, which is named Rossetti House, and the plaque outside marks Dante Gabriel’s life from 1828 to 1882.

On offer is a top floor apartment comprising 825sqft, with two double bedrooms. The Blue Plaque was erected in 1906 by London City Council, as it was then, but the original building was demolished. It was rebuilt in the 1920s and the plaque restored to mark the site where Rossetti was born. The Blue Plaque scheme celebrated its 150th birthday in 2016.

“Homes with a history will always be popular, especially Blue Plaque homes, and it’s not often they are available to rent,” says Martin Bikhit, managing director at Kay & Co, the estate agent handling the let. “This apartment is a real gem with impressive views and ideally located in Fitzrovia, home to London’s creative industries, who love its laid back atmosphere and eclectic restaurant scene. It’s an ideal base for making the most of what London has to offer.”

Call 020 7486 6338 or visit kayandco.com

