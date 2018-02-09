Melissa York

New developments on the market this week

Park Terrace, Kilburn

From £525,000

New homes that are a few minutes walk from Maida Vale station are being released on to the market in north London tomorrow (Saturday 10 February). The architecture of the one to three bedroom apartments has been designed as a modern take on the surrounding red brick mansion blocks. The homes are also convenient for frequent travellers as Paddington, with its links to Heathrow, is only two stops away.

Call 020 7043 8888 or visit stonerealestate.co.uk.

Old Garden House, Battersea

From £3.45m to £4.25m

An old Victorian schoolhouse has been converted into three family houses in the much sought after area of Battersea, south west London. Comprising two three bedrooms and one flexible four or five bedroom house, they went on sale yesterday (Thursday 8 February). All of the houses come with private outdoor space – one with a patio, the others with a terrace – and at least two parking spaces. The houses are situated on Bridge Lane, a quiet residential street to the south of Battersea Village Square.

Call Strutt & Parker on 020 7225 3866.

Bishop’s Gate, Fulham

From £4.995m

Nine family townhouses are on sale in west London with space to spare. These four and five bedroom homes range from 4,375sqft to 6,150sqft – a rarity in Zone Two – surrounded by landscaped and planted gardens. Close to Putney Bridge station with a short commute to Victoria, they have a number of built-in luxurious features, including; drawing rooms with limestone fireplaces; bespoke staircases; studies; gyms; cinema rooms; master bedroom suites; and two of them have private use of a rooftop terrace.

Call 020 7731 7100 or visit octagon.co.uk

The Halley, Finchley

From £1m

Nine two and three bedroom apartments go on sale tomorrow (Saturday 10 Feburary) in north London. Aside from good transport links from Finchley Central station – which is a 10 min walk away and links to Bank in 23 mins – the main selling point is a number of modern conveniences, ranging from photovoltaic panels on the ceiling to help residents reduce their energy bills, oakwood flooring throughout, walk-in wardrobes, private outdoor spaces, underground parking and underfloor heating.

Visit the-halley.co.uk

Union Park, West Drayton

From £219,995

Capitalise on Crossrail coming into West Drayton later on this year by snapping up a waterside home off-plan. Solicitors will be present from 10am at the London Heathrow Marriott tomorrow (Saturday 10 February) to exchange contracts for £3,000 deposits on these studio to three bed flats on the banks of the Grand Union Canal. The private gated homes will be finished in 2019, and the developer is also offering a 2 per cent stamp duty contribution, £1,000 towards legal fees and 0 per cent lettings and management fees.

Call 01895 835 000 or visit unionpark.co.uk.