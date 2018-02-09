Emma Haslett

Eurostar has unveiled its newest destination: services will begin running to the Netherlands by the beginning of April, it said today.

The company said it will take three hours to reach Rotterdam from St Pancras, and just under four hours to reach Amsterdam.

Tickets will go on sale on 20 February, with one service to each destination running per day.

However, while the British and Dutch governments negotiate an agreement on passport control, passengers returning to the UK from the Netherlands will be forced to go via Brussels, where security screening can take place.

“The launch of our service to the Netherlands represents an exciting advance in cross-Channel travel and heralds a new era in international high speed rail," said Nicolas Petrovic, chief executive at Eurostar.

"With direct services from the UK to The Netherlands, France and Belgium, we are transforming the links between the UK and three of Europe’s top trading nations.

"Our new route marks the culmination of the extensive investment in high speed rail on both sides of the Channel. With £1bn investment in our new state-of the art trains and enhanced connectivity on the European network passengers can now enjoy fast, seamless rail connections between the UK and mainland Europe."

