Almost 150,000 UK property millionaires have been created in little more than 12 months, according to research released today.
This means there are now more than 750,000 property millionaires in Britain and represents a 23 per cent rise between August 2016 and December 2017.
In London, Westminster has the highest number of properties worth £1m or more. And the highest proportion of properties hitting seven digits can be found in Kensington and Chelsea, property website Zoopla found.
Barnet has seen the largest rise in the number of London property millionaires since August 2016, with 3,789 more houses worth over £1m.
And although starting from a much lower point, the biggest jump in percentage terms can be found in Newham and Bexley, both of which have seen a doubling of £1m properties.
Which London borough has the most millionaire mansions?
|Rank
|Borough
|Estimate Number of Properties worth £1m+
|1
|Westminster
|54,231
|2
|Kensington and Chelsea
|45,366
|3
|Camden
|37,908
|4
|Wandsworth
|30,686
|5
|Hammersmith and Fulham
|30,019
Which London borough has the largest proportion of £1m+ homes?
|Rank
|Borough
|Estimate £1m+ as % of Total Properties
|1
|Kensington and Chelsea
|58%
|2
|Westminster
|49%
|3
|City of London
|37%
|4
|Hammersmith and Fulham
|37%
|5
|Camden
|36%
Which London borough is on the rise?
|Rank
|Borough
|Estimate Number of Properties worth £1m+
|Percentage rise since August 2016
|1
|Newham
|608
|108.66%
|2
|Bexley
|578
|102.44%
|3
|Hackney
|10,842
|49.82%
|4
|Havering
|1,897
|48.91%
|5
|Waltham Forest
|2,169
|47.19%
What about towns away from London?
Outside of London, Guildford has the largest number of £1m+ homes, followed by Cambridge and Reading.
|
Rank
|
Post Town
|
Number of £1m+ properties
|
Number of £1m+ properties as proportion of total housing stock
|
Average current property value
|
1
|
Guildford
|
5,889
|
13%
|
£599,667
|
2
|
Cambridge
|
5,530
|
5%
|
£472,350
|
3
|
Reading
|
5,421
|
4%
|
£433,781
|
4
|
Sevenoaks
|
5,416
|
19%
|
£693,477
|
5
|
Oxford
|
5,242
|
7%
|
£523,802
And the rest of the UK?
Unsurprisingly, there is a clear north/south divide in the UK with London and the south east dominating the property millionaire rankings.
|
Rank
|
Region
|
Number of £1m+ properties
|
Number of £1m+ properties as proportion of total housing stock
|
Average current property value
|
1
|
London
|
430,720
|
12.8%
|
£675,382
|
2
|
South East England
|
180,397
|
4.5%
|
£414,245
|
3
|
East of England
|
69,840
|
2.6%
|
£360,731
|
4
|
South West England
|
33,717
|
1.2%
|
£306,029
|
5
|
North West England
|
12,552
|
0.4%
|
£194,093
|
6
|
West Midlands
|
12,219
|
0.5%
|
£226,519
|
7
|
Scotland
|
11,101
|
0.4%
|
£188,850
|
8
|
East Midlands
|
6,845
|
0.3%
|
£215,461
|
9
|
North East England
|
4,835
|
0.3%
|
£189,290
|
10
|
Yorkshire & The Humber
|
4,103
|
0.2%
|
£177,016
|
11
|
Wales
|
2,223
|
0.2%
|
£186,271
