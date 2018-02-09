Betting: Spurs to make (temporary) home advantage count against Arsenal

Ben Cleminson

It's a north London derby with a difference on Saturday, as Tottenham face Arsenal for the first time at the new Wembley.

It’s been 25 years since the two fierce rivals last met at the national stadium, though it was behind the twin towers of the old ground, rather than under the current arch, that Tony Adams’ goal separated the sides in the 1993 FA Cup semi-final.

Wembley is Tottenham’s temporary home for one season only, making a league north London derby in an ‘HA’ postcode rather than an ‘N’ one a very unique event.

While Spurs have set up shop in the famous ground this year, it has been a home from home for Arsenal over recent seasons, visiting nine times since 2014, and winning all nine.

The Gunners have won the FA Cup three times during that spell, and the route from the Emirates to Wembley is certainly a well-trodden one.

That familiarity may help Arsene Wenger’s charges, especially when considering their wretched away form.

They have won just three of their 13 league matches on the road this term, picking up only 13 points, and fell to defeat at Bournemouth and Swansea in their last two away trips.

While Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan will add zest to their attack, it’s difficult to ignore that travel sickness – especially when considering they’ve won just once in the league at Spurs since 2007.

Tottenham’s ‘Wembley curse’ from earlier in the campaign has been well and truly banished – Mauricio Pochettino’s men are now unbeaten in 12 in all competitions at home.

Spurs fear nobody – Real Madrid and Manchester United form part of that run – and sitting just one point off Chelsea in fourth, have the chance to lay down a marker tomorrow lunchtime.

Harry Kane netted his 100th Premier League goal at Liverpool last weekend, and loves this fixture, scoring six times in seven derbies.

He's an attractive 20/1 to net a hat-trick against the club that released him aged eight with Grosvenorsport.com.

In truth, I only see one result here.

Arsenal are so wretched on the road, and Spurs so good at home, that this should be an afternoon that continues Tottenham’s dominance over north London.

Back them to win at evens with Grosvenorsport.com.

Pointers

Tottenham - evens (Grosvenorsport.com)