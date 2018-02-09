Bill Esdaile

THERE is a decent undercard at Warwick tomorrow where the highlight is undoubtedly the Betway Kingmaker Novices’ Chase (2.40pm).

This has been won by some very good horses over the years, most notably future Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Long Run back in 2010.

North Hill Harvey has been a model of consistency for local trainer Dan Skelton this season, winning twice at Cheltenham and then chasing home Sceau Royal in the Grade One Henry VIII Novices’ Chase at Sandown.

He is sure to run another solid race, but he looks to have a very hard task conceding 7lbs to SAINT CALVADOS who has been ultraimpressive on his two starts in Britain.

Harry Whittington’s five-year-old has demolished his rivals twice at Newbury over the past month or so and has been well-supported for the Racing Post Arkle at Cheltenham.

Footpad is going to be very hard to beat in that race, but if the wet winter continues over the next few weeks, I certainly wouldn't be ruling out this youngster.

He loves soft ground and there is simply no telling how good he could be, so he is worth a bet at a best priced 5/6.

As with the Kingmaker, we won’t know the final field in the olbg.com Mares’ Hurdle (2.05pm) until later this morning.

The five-day entries suggest it could be a competitive affair, but the one who stands out for me is Ben Case’s MIDNIGHT JAZZ.

This eight-year-old daughter of Midnight Legend is as tough as old boots and really deserves to win a Listed prize having gone so close at this level numerous times.

She was only just denied by Poppy Kay at Sandown last time and looks a decent bet at around the 3/1 mark.

POINTERS SATURDAY

Midnight Jazz 2.05pm Warwick

Saint Calvados 2.40pm Warwick