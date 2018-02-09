Lucy White

The ailing Four Seasons Health Care care home chain, owned by Guy Hands' private equity firm Terra Firma, has today accepted another £70m loan from its hedge fund creditor H/2 Capital Partners.

Four Seasons, which houses around 17,000 residents, was caught in the middle of a public spat between Terra Firma and H/2 last year, as it revealed it could not afford interest payments due to the hedge fund lender.

The parties eventually agreed a standstill agreement to give the business breathing space, and are still working towards a full restructuring by March in which Terra Firma hopes to wash its hands of Four Seasons.

Read more: Struggling care home group Four Seasons gets breathing space as it finally agrees a payment standstill with hedge fund creditor H/2

Yet today's agreement is a sign of just how badly the business is struggling, as H/2 recognised it needed an immediate injection of capital to be able to survive.

"We are very appreciative of H/2’s willingness to consider expanding its already substantial commitment to Four Seasons Health Care and for the continued support of all parties in pursuit of a consensual agreement," said Four Seasons' chairman Robbie Barr, Chairman, Four Seasons Health Care

"We believe that this incremental liquidity and initial steps toward a revised governance structure lay the foundation for a consensual restructuring that benefits all stakeholders, and in particular provide continuity of care for our residents."

Read more: Terra Firma kept out of the loop as troubled Four Seasons care homes come a step closer to breakthrough agreement with major creditor

The agreement involves increasing Four Seasons' term loan from £40m to £70m, while reducing the interest rate from Libor plus six per cent to Libor plus 3.75 per cent.

The parties are still aiming to reach a full restructuring plan in March, which will see H/2 take control of the chain. Terra Firma, which bough Four Seasons in an £825m debt-fuelled deal in 2012, is ready to cut its losses and walk away.

H/2 is understood to have already lined up a new chair in Baronness Ford, the Labour peer and former chair of Barchester Healthcare care homes.

The back story

In 2016, Four Seasons had said its “capital structure is not appropriate for the long term stability and requirements of the business” as it struggled with a rising tide of debt.

By October last year, the business was warning it could not pay £26m of interest payments due to H/2. Terra Firma proposed a restructuring which would involve contributing another £136m of equity in the form of 24 care homes. This in itself riled H/2, as it and other creditors believe these homes already belong to the group. They are currently the subject of a High Court dispute.

Animosity between the private equity firm and the hedge fund deepened, as Terra Firma accused H/2 of refusing to hold talks and ignoring its approaches. H/2 in turn proposed a standstill agreement, by which it would voluntarily defer the interest payment.

Eventually, in December, all the parties accepted this proposal – just a day before the interest payment was due.

Read more: Row deepens between Guy Hands' Terra Firma and hedge fund H/2 over Four Seasons care home restructuring