Friday 9 February 2018 7:44am

Rush hour Tube disruption: Severe delays on the Victoria line

 
Caitlin Morrison
There are severe delays on the Victoria line this morning, due to an earlier fault with the track.

Transport for London (TfL) has advised commuters to use alternative routes where possible.

TfL said tickets will be accepted on Greater Anglia, Great Northern, Overground, buses and South Western Railway between Vauxhall and Waterloo and on Southeastern between Brixton and Victoria.

