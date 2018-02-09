There are severe delays on the Victoria line this morning, due to an earlier fault with the track.
Transport for London (TfL) has advised commuters to use alternative routes where possible.
TfL said tickets will be accepted on Greater Anglia, Great Northern, Overground, buses and South Western Railway between Vauxhall and Waterloo and on Southeastern between Brixton and Victoria.
❗Services are running with severe delays on the line. Please use alternative routes where possible and allow extra time to complete your journey. Your tickets will be accepted by other train operating companies. https://t.co/G42I28c63E— Victoria line (@victorialine) February 9, 2018