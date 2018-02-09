Francesca Washtell

Today's City Moves cover peer-to-peer lending, compliance software and real estate. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Lendy

Lendy, one of Europe’s leading P2P secured property platforms, is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Wawrzyniak (pictured) as its new head of finance. Andrew was previously head of finance at Fund Partners, a leading fund manager, which specialises in the operation of collective investment schemes. The firm’s clients include Octopus Investments, Pictet Asset Management and Russell Investments. Before this he worked at accountancy firm RSM Tenon and at the Australian firm ARW Chartered Accountants, where he was a partner. Having spent nine years in fund administration and 25 years working in accounting, Andrew brings a wealth of experience in overseeing the efficient delivery of investment services. Lendy is also pleased to announce the appointment of Ray Welsby as portfolio and debt recovery officer. Ray joins from law firm Blake Morgan where he worked in the commercial recoveries team.

RegTek.Solutions

RegTek.Solutions, the market-leading control and compliance software provider for global trade and transaction reporting, has appointed Rob Bernstein as chief financial officer (CFO). With more than 10 years’ experience as a finance executive, Bernstein joins RegTek.Solutions’ growing team from TIM Group where he held the position of CFO for seven years. During his career, he has successfully led both organic and acquisition growth strategies, fund raises, and executed on two trade sales of tech-enabled fast growth businesses: a telecommunications business and more recently, the fintech firm TIM Group.

M&G

Tony Brown has been named as head of M&G Real Estate following Alex Jeffrey’s appointment to lead M&G Investments in Asia Pacific from April. Simon Pilcher, chief executive of M&G’s Institutional Fixed Income business, will become executive chairman, providing strategic direction to M&G Real Estate in addition to his other duties. Following the recent merger of M&G and Prudential’s UK and European business to form M&G Prudential, the role of executive chairman has been created to broaden the distribution of real estate strategies and accelerate growth. Tony Brown, formerly chief investment officer at M&G Real Estate since 2014, will split his current responsibilities between two newly created roles. Martin Towns is promoted to head of UK commercial and capital solutions – a position which will encompass responsibility for the UK-based fund management, investment and asset management teams within Real Estate.

