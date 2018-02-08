Caitlin Morrison

Rush hour train delays on routes in and out of London Victoria are expected to continue throughout this evening.

Services are delayed due to a fault with the signalling system between Balham and Clapham Junction, which has resulted in fewer trains being able to run on some lines towards London. Train services running between these stations may be delayed by up to 15 minutes or run non stop between Selhurst and Clapham Junction, National Rail said. The disruption will continue until 8pm.

Routes affected include:

Gatwick Express between London Victoria and Gatwick Airport / Brighton

Southern between London Victoria and Caterham / Dorking / Epsom / Epsom Downs / Guildford / Horsham / London Bridge / Selhurst / Sutton / Tattenham Corner and also between Milton Keynes Central and East Croydon / Selhurst and also between Purley and Shepherds Bush

Thameslink between Bedford / Luton / St Albans and Sutton